Snake-like venomous hammerhead worms appear in Texas

In Texas, an invasion of poisonous worms has begun, which do not die, even if they are cut in half. About it informs The Dallas Morning News.

Hammerhead flatworms, or, as they are also called, hammerhead worms, appeared in Houston in early May 2023. They have a characteristic hammer-like head, are similar to snakes and can grow up to 40 centimeters in length.

The Texas Invasive Species Institute warns that hammerhead worms have the ability to release a toxin that resembles puffer fish. They usually do this when they feel threatened. Touching the hammerhead worm can cause skin irritation. If the worm needs to be moved or removed, it is best to use gloves, a stick, or paper. They are also dangerous to small mammals and pets that may try to eat them.

Sustained eradication of these invasive flatworms is essential to protect earthworms and healthy soil

This species is not native to Texas; it was introduced to the United States from Southeast Asia in the early 20th century. Hammerworms thrive in hot and humid climates. Currently, in addition to Texas, they can be found in Alabama, California, Georgia and Louisiana.

To get rid of the hammerhead, experts advise using citrus oils and vinegar. You can also put the worm in a plastic bag with salt and vinegar. The main thing is not to touch it with your hands and not cut it into pieces.

Previously reported invasion of jumping worms in Missouri. An invasive species introduced to the US from Asia poses a serious threat to the local ecosystem.