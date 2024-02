02:44 In Texas, an “army of God” against migrants on the border with Mexico © AFP

These Americans call themselves “God's army.” Hundreds of protesters arrived in Texas in convoys of vans and caravans and camped around border cities. Their motto: “Let's take back our border.” They want to denounce irregular immigration and show their support for former President Donald Trump. Migration is one of the most sensitive pillars of the current presidential campaign in the United States.