Alice Veiga, a student at the USP Faculty of Medicine (FMUSP) who is being investigated for disappearing R$927,000 for the graduation of a group of students from the faculty, confessed to the police.

The 25-year-old student confessed to the crime in a statement given this Thursday (19). In a press conference, delegate Zuleika Gonzalez said that the young woman understood that the amounts being paid to “Ás Formaturas” were not well managed by the company.

Who is Alicia Veiga, the medical student suspected of embezzling R$ 1 million from USP and investigated for embezzlement

That would have been the reason for her withdrawing the amount collected by her colleagues. Given this, she chose to invest the entire financial amount independently. Nubank and Banco do Brasil were the banks used to store the money.

When she realized that the investments weren’t paying off, Alicia, then president of the graduation committee for class 106 at FMUSP, began to despair and started placing bets in lottery houses.

Another part of the money was used to cover the student’s personal expenses, such as apartment and car rent, and the purchase of a tablet.

“In anguish, in this desperation of losing money, I couldn’t stop placing bets. And it came to a certain point in this situation that she began to spend the amounts on personal expenses”, said the delegate.

Who is Alicia Veiga?

Alicia Dudy Muller Veiga was born in the interior of São Paulo in Itaraé, and is now 25 years old. She is a sixth-year medical student at USP, in the subarea of ​​clinical medicine and specialty in infectious and parasitic diseases.

In February 2018, she told Rádio USP that she had passed the Pharmacy course and even enrolled, but gave up and chose to insist on studying at the Poliedro Institution and trying to get into Medicine.

When she was approved at FMUSP, Alicia said: “It’s hard to describe what it’s like to have a dream come true, because you’ve been fighting for years. But now it’s a sense of compensation. It’s all the time you spend doing simulations, studying after class, it seems like that was nothing compared to that day when you see your name on the list.”

Currently, the young woman lives in Vila Mariana, in the South Zone of São Paulo. According to the Currículo Lattes platform, she completed high school at the Getúlio Vargas State Technical School in 2014.

Student won the lottery

This is not the first time that Alicia Dudy has been investigated by the police. The student is also suspected of embezzlement and money laundering at a São Paulo lottery.

According to the SSP-SP, the alleged crime took place in July last year, in a lottery inside a Pão de Açúcar – Ricardo Jafet supermarket, in the Vila Mariana neighborhood, in the capital of São Paulo.

In the bulletin, it appears that a lottery representative attended the Criminal Investigations Division (DEIC) of São Bernardo do Campo and reported that Alicia Dudy “had been placing bets on high amounts daily, always paid through transfer via pix”.

She spent at least BRL 397,290 on bets in the same lottery in São Bernardo do Campo (Grande SP). Winning prizes add up to BRL 366,614.98.