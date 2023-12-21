She takes her wedding dress to the cleaners and, when it's time to pick it up, they give her another dress. Every bride's nightmare has become reality for a girl from Terni, Deborah Volpe, who had left her dress from her best day in the laundry, so she could keep it forever.

When she went to collect it, however, she had a terrible surprise: the laundry had exchanged her dress with that of another bride. The girl, after her displeasure, decided not to give up and published an appeal on Facebook to try to recover her dress. Her hope is that she will land on the bulletin board of the other bride, who received Deborah's dress by mistake.

“I share with you a very unpleasant thing that happened to me” writes the girl in the post. “I know it's impossible but if anyone among my contacts notices they have it at home they can contact me, it's this one in the photos. There's the other one in the laundry which obviously I didn't collect.” The post is accompanied by photos of the lost dress: “They wanted to give me a pink one with glitter, they even insisted that it was the one”, is the bride's response to one of the comments of solidarity published under the appeal.