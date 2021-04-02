In the KHL playoffs, it was time for battles for participation in the final series. On Friday, April 2, the final of the Western Conference between CSKA and St. Petersburg SKA started, and on Saturday the first match in the East will take place, in which Ak Bars Kazan and Avangard Omsk will play.

In an interview with Izvestia, the former striker of both clubs Alexey Badyukov, who twice won the Gagarin Cup with Ak Bars, in 2009 and 2010, shared his opinion about the chances of these teams to get into the decisive series.

– How will this series go?

– The first thing to pay attention to: Ak Bars rested for ten days, which may have an effect. Avangard also had a pause – five days – but the difference can still affect [на физическое состояние игроков]… Secondly, I would pay attention to how the teams played against each other in the regular season. They beat each other at home. Ak Bars beat Omsk twice on their own ice. And Avangard took the upper hand two times, 3: 0.

These teams have the same systems, but Ak Bars has a deeper lineup. If you use effective overlays of links, then the Kazan team can work the same thing that worked in the series with “Salavat Yulaev”. This is provided that the link of Mikhail Glukhov will play against the link of Denis Zernov, trying to close Sergei Tolchinsky and Ilya Kovalchuk. And the three foreigners of “Ak Bars” Patrice Cormier will come out against the three of Corban Knight, which looked good in the series with Metallurg.

I think the lineups will change little. Unless Stefan Da Costa will return for Ak Bars. And a lot will depend on the majority. If Avangard has enough time in the majority, the players from Kazan will start to play hard up to sending off, then the Omsk team may get hooked. At the same time, if Avangard plays the same way as against Magnitka, counting on a large number of blocked shots, a good game in unequal compositions, then Ak Bars will provide much less chances. Both teams are good at catching opponents on mistakes and counterattacks. And just in the first games it will be seen how they will look for their moments.

– Avangard have a strong majority this season. Does this give you an advantage over Kazan?

– It can work as it did during the regular season. We saw that Avangard in the last four matches of the series with Metallurg scored three goals in the minority in not the most goal games. The question is how effective it will be now. Compared to Salavat Yulaev, Avangard has a more diverse majority. The Omsk team has two good special teams, while the Ufa team was too focused on the Finnish legionnaires. Both Yegor Chinakhov and Boucher played at Avangard. Naturally, the draws through Tolchinsky are going well. Yes, and among the defenders, Oliver Kaski holds up great when playing too much. Now he has gone into the shadows a little, but you can remember the victorious matches of his team against Ak Bars in the fall – who scored a lot of points there? Just Helmets and Knight coming out in the majority.

– What do you say about the goalkeepers?

– I have practically no doubt that Adam Reideborn and Shimon Grubets will start the series.

– Does the fact that due to Timur Bilyalov’s injury Reideborn became the first number of Ak Bars, and Grubets won the competition with Igor Bobkov in Avangard, greatly narrows the coaches’ room for maneuver among foreign field players in terms of the limit on foreign players?

– I think everything will depend on the first matches. If Avangard has Grubets at the goal, then, most likely, Jiri Sekach will remain out of the application. But during the playoffs, Klim Kostin is doing a good job in his place in the link with Knight and Boucher. Therefore, the replacement of the goalkeeper is possible under three conditions: a bad game of Grubec, his injury, or a majority that is not working. But while Kostin is playing as he did this spring, there is no need for a Cleaver. Klim is more powerful, he is the leader in strength techniques in this playoffs. And in the first link he does his job inside and out. There is Knight, who takes the lion’s share of the face-off, and the finisher Boucher. And Kostin is good at power wrestling. Here, in principle, everything works clearer than with the Cleaver.

– In Ak Bars, you may need to put Bilyalov after his restoration, so that Reideborn does not close the legionary position?

– Trevor Murphy is out of the application right now. I think when there is an opportunity and need to introduce Murphy, he will rotate with Mikael Vikstrand. Murphy did not play Salavat at all, which is surprising. After all, this season he scored the most points among the defenders of “Ak Bars”. Maybe he has an injury because Trevor is a very strong defender. And if they put him in the line-up, it seems to me that instead of Vikstrand. And they will not look at Reideborn, so there is no dependence on Bilyalov’s recovery. But in Avangard you have to look at the legionnaire-goalkeeper. In Kazan, the rest of the foreigners are at a high level. Cormier knows his business, including at the throw-in point, where he and Da Costa have a good percentage. And Harry Pesonen does everything that needs to be done, showing himself to be a fighting guy. He and Da Kosta and Kirill Petrov have a very good trio.

– How do you like the lower ranks of the teams?

– As for the playoffs, I think that Ak Bars is stronger. If you look at the series with Salavat, Stanislav Galiev, Alexander Burmistrov and Dmitry Voronkov performed very well. They are already broken guys with experience. Burmistrov and Galiev are 29 years old, and Voronkov is young, so there was a fusion of experience and youth. In Omsk, Pavel Dedunov, Andrei Stas and Alexei Potapov spend less time on the ice. Hartley, taking into account their age, especially Stasya (32 years old – Izvestia) expects Knight to take the face-off whenever possible. Therefore, he spends most of his time along with Kirill Semyonov. As for the fourth link, it plays unevenly with Avangard. In a series with Magnitka, for example. Especially in the first match (2: 5). In the future, not much time went out on the ice, and not so much depended on them. But at Ak Bars, Galiev, Burmistrov and Voronkov scored their goals. That is, they are good not only in destruction, but also in terms of attack.

– Are you surprised by the performance of the three Artyom Lukoyanov, Mikhail Glukhov and Mikhail Fisenko?

– Fisenko is less effective, but Glukhov scored two winning goals. And Lukoyanov has good performance. Plus, in the minority, they do their job. There is such a “checker” link (“checker” is a hockey player specializing in power wrestling, puck selection and playing in the minority – Izvestia). Here they are just a bit like Stas’ link, but only score decisive goals. I have no doubt that they will be released against the creative first two links of Avangard. Since Ak Bars starts the streak at home, he will have the first shift right. And there will already go cats and mice with overlays of fives.

– What can you say about team defenders?

– I am surprised that Ak Bars has six defenders without a single forceful hold. Just amazed at this (laughs). And this is despite the tough play of Kazan. But, apparently, this is working now at the expense of the attackers, who are freeing their defenses. At the same time, Avangard has more defenders with a good shot. These are Kaski, who scored against Ak Bars three times in the regular season, and Aleksey Emelin, and Damir Sharipzyanov, and Aleksey Bereglazov, who played out. But I would not compare the defenders of the teams, because I do not think that much will depend on them in this series. Rather – from the activity and power of the attackers. In addition, both teams know how to punish opponents for connecting defenders to the attack. Therefore, I think that they will act carefully in this series.

– Can the series last up to seven matches?

– I can’t predict. But in terms of the depth of the squad and many other aspects, Ak Bars looks stronger. At least on paper. If the series goes on for a long time, then the citizens of Kazan will not slow down. They passed the previous series more evenly, so I think they will come to the conference finals, as they are used to. Avangard also has someone with whom to add. But I see Ak Bars as a more adapted team for the playoffs.