Estrella Álvarez and Omar Brito

Queretaro / 20.09.2021 22:59:01

Authorities of Tequisquiapan, Querétaro, announced that face-to-face classes at all levels were suspended for this Tuesday before the rising of the tributary of the Centenario Dam.

Civil Protection of Tequisquiapan reported that “there was an increase in the water level above the Centenario dam curtain, which reached 153.14 m3 per second.”

He announced that the National Guard and the Army began the placement of dikes in strategic areas of the most affected partss.

“Today 1,100 sacks of sand have been delivered, totaling 2,500 so far, which were placed with the aim of prevention.”

At the moment there are three shelters enabled, one of them in the CDC, to receive and support those who require it.

This Monday, residents and merchants of the affected area in Tequisquiapan, They came to try to rescue some household items, documents, among other personal items.

With water up to their chests or in boats and kayak, the neighbors entered their homes or businesses that in the Nautha neighborhood, are still up to one and a half meters below the water.

