Protests against the Netanyahu government are not abating in Israel, especially in Tel Aviv where in the evening thousands of protesters marched on the main highway, the Ayalon, blocking traffic. Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowd, Israeli media reported, there were clashes and barricades. Haaretz speaks of 34 arrests throughout the country during the day of protests, of which 15 in Tel Aviv alone. At least 4 officers were allegedly injured and three demonstrators suffered minor injuries after a van crashed into the procession in a suburb of the city.