With tears in his eyes, his voice breaking and taking long pauses to be able to speak, Victor Hugo Aristizabal, former Colombian national team footballer, remembered his teammate and great friend, Andrés Escobarwho was brutally murdered in 1994.

They were not only present in the triumphs of the Colombian National Team and Atlético Nacional, but Aristizábal and Escobar had a relationship that transcended the courts. That is why, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the defender’s departure, Víctor Hugo told one of the anecdotes that moves him the most when remembering his great friend.

According to what the former striker of the Tricolor said in an interview with the regional channel Telemedellinone of the moments that he holds most dearly in his memory and his heart has to do with the help that Escobar gave to Aristizabal when he was the victim of a scam.

In the 1990s, Victor Hugo had hired a carpenter to fix the furniture in his house in Medellin. However, The worker stole the money and ran away with the player’s savings.

“I had saved up a few pesos so he could make our furniture nicer and I gave him the money. But the guy disappeared,” she told the cameras of the aforementioned media outlet.

The situation affected the footballer quite a bit, as the swindler allegedly took between 80 and 90 thousand pesos. “Imagine what happened to us at that time, and I barely made any money. I don’t know how much the conversion would be today, but it’s money that could have been used to do a lot of things.”

The great gesture of Andrés Escobar

Victor Hugo was in low spirits for a few days after the theft of that money. He told his friend about the bad experience. Andrés Escobar, who extended his hand and had a great gesture of friendship and generosity.

“I used to get very down about those things. Then, one day he picked me up at home and he saw that I was very serious. I have also been a very extroverted person and when he saw me like that he said to me ‘crazy, why are you so quiet’, I told him the story (…) he told me to try to save money and hire more serious people.”

Then, the day after telling him about the man’s scam, Andrés gave him some money as a show of solidarity.

“When he comes back to pick me up the next day, he holds out his hand and says, ‘Man, look,'” says Aristizabal about the day when Andrés selflessly helped him with money so he could fix the furniture in his house.

The former footballer had to pause for a long time before continuing to speak, and his eyes filled with tears.

“He gave me some money and said, ‘Look, crazy, why don’t you fix the furniture again? I have the possibility of giving you this. That was a very important moment for me.’ So that was him. At that time, you earned that money, 35 pesos. I wasn’t going to have any more.

