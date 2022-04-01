By Joanna Plucinska and Anna Voitenko

SHEHYNI, Ukraine (Reuters) – Valery Petrovich Sorokin, 66, did not want to leave his home on the outskirts of Kharkiv. He suffers from arthritis and has trouble getting around. But a month into the war, with Russian bombs falling all around him, his family told him he had to go to Poland with them.

“There are planes all the time and the sound of bombing all the time, it’s very loud,” he told Reuters, in tears, as his family huddled under green tents set up to protect refugees from the rain as they waited at the Shehyni border, in Ukraine.

“They did this, they did these horrible things. It’s hard to believe,” he stated, choking on the words. “For what? By ambitions? The ‘ruler’s’ ambitions?”

Sorokin was one of hundreds of Ukrainian refugees waiting in the rain to cross from Shehyni to Medyka, Poland, on Thursday. Many were in cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol in the east until they ran out of supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin has launched a war of unprovoked aggression.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the invasion began, with most crossing into Poland, which had the largest Ukrainian community in the region with around 1 million before the war. So far, 2.4 million Ukrainians have entered Poland, according to the Polish border guard service.

After failing to capture a single major Ukrainian city in five weeks of war, Russia says it has shifted its focus to the southeast, where it has supported separatists since 2014.

The area includes the port city of Mariupol, scene of the worst humanitarian emergency of the war, where the United Nations believes thousands of people have died after more than a month under Russian siege and relentless bombing.

Alena Kogemiakiva, 25, carried all her remaining belongings, including her two pet mice, in a small backpack.

“I was in Mariupol the whole time,” he said. “We just slowly watched how the number of our houses was decreasing every day. Everyone I know doesn’t have a home right now.”

Teacher Tatiana Victorovna Dumskava said she waited until March 22 to leave Mariupol. It was when she and her husband had “two sips of water each” that she realized she had no choice but to leave.

“My apartment was burning right in front of my face. We didn’t have electricity, gas, water,” she told Reuters. “Our apartment block was destroyed by bombing. There was no more balcony.”

But she said that despite the destruction, she hopes to be able to return home somehow.

“We really want to go back, to go back to Ukraine. We just want to be in a quiet place for a few months and then come home,” she said. “I can’t even imagine not going back.”

