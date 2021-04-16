A group of unknown persons with weapons broke into the branch of the Bank of Georgia in Tbilisi and took visitors and staff hostage, Rustavi-2 TV channel reported.

It is noted that the bank’s branch is located in the capital district of Avlabari, in a building where renovation work is underway. The Georgian police have already left for the scene, they cordoned off the building and are now trying to find out all the details of what happened. According to eyewitnesses, no shooting sounds were heard in the area of ​​the building.