In Tatarstan, the driver of the domestic car VAZ-2105 deliberately knocked down a student on the road. It is reported on Monday, June 21, REN TV…

On the CCTV footage, you can see a car driving down the street, at which moment a young man is walking along the side of the road. After a few meters, the driver abruptly stops the car, then engages in reverse and heads towards the pedestrian. The car ran into a student, and then disappeared from the scene.

According to the publication Kazanfirst, the driver had previously escaped the pursuit, he was pursued by the traffic police.

At the moment, nothing is known about the student’s condition.

