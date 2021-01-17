Two adults and two children died in a fire in a private house in the Verkhneuslonsky district of Tatarstan in the morning, reports RIA News with reference to the GUMChS of Russia in the region.

The fire became known at 08.52. It was reported that a log house in the village of Pyatidvorka was on fire. The area of ​​the fire was 6 square meters. It is specified that the building was used as a summer residence.

The arriving firefighters found the man unconscious. He later died in an ambulance. The bodies of another adult and two boys born in 2008 and 2012 were also found at the site of the fire.

At the moment, several possible causes of a fire are being considered – negligence when smoking, malfunctioning heating furnaces and violation of the operation of electrical equipment.

Earlier it was reported that four people died in a fire in a residential building in Tver. Investigators opened a criminal case for causing death by negligence.