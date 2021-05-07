In the Agryz region of Tatarstan, two cars collided, which then caught fire, four people died as a result of the accident. It is reported on Friday, May 7, the TV channel REN TV…

According to the TV channel, the accident occurred on the Agryz-Krasny Bor road. The accident killed two girls born in 2017 and 2015, as well as two adults. Another person was hospitalized.

Earlier that day, it became known that as a result of an accident in the Tyumen region, one person died, three more, including a seven-year-old child, were injured.

It was clarified that during the accident there was a collision of a Toyota Corolla with a Volvo truck, which stopped at a traffic light in front of a road construction site. The incident happened on the federal highway Tyumen-Omsk in the Ishimsky district of the Tyumen region.