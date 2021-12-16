In Tatarstan, Muslims cut down an Orthodox cross from the grave of Viktor Smirnov, a resident of Naberezhnye Chelny. The relatives of the man told about this, informs “Evening Kazan”.

According to relatives, the man died in September 2021. When it was decided to bury him in Aktanysh, the cemetery caretaker said that he did not recommend putting a cross on the grave. Despite the fact that the cemetery was not Muslim, he assumed that the local cross would be demolished.

After the wooden cross was cut down, the relatives turned to the district administration. According to them, the local authorities urged them not to restore the cross. “Local officials admitted that the cemetery where Victor is buried is not a confessional Muslim, but a public one, but they tried to persuade us in every possible way not to return the cross to the grave. They said that Aktanysh is a purely Tatar region, that they are trying with all their might to preserve the Tatar language and the existing “national purity”, “said Irina Gregorzhevskaya, a relative of Smirnova.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev called all Tatarstanis Tatars. “Representatives of 173 nationalities live in Tatarstan. About four million people live in the republic. When we travel to other countries and regions, we are all Tatars. Russians, Chuvash, Mordovians – all Tatars. We live in Tatarstan, which means Tatars, ”he said.