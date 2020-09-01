In Bugulma, Tatarstan, businessman Yevgeny Dedanin was shot dead, who two years ago recaptured his house from robbers and killed two of them. This is reported by the Baza edition in its Telegram-channel.

The killer watched the man on the afternoon of September 1 at the base of his company “Abundance”. Dedanin was hospitalized, but he died in the hospital. One of the employees of his firm managed to detain the killer. His name is Arayik Mirzoyan, reports Telegram-channel “112”.

The businessman became famous in the fall of 2018 after a tough rebuff to the robbers who broke into his house. On the morning of September 12, 2018, three robbers entered the territory of his private house in Bugulma. Threatening with objects similar to firearms, they attacked the hosts: Dedanin and his wife, as well as their guest, and tied them up. But the men managed to free themselves, and they entered into a fight with the raiders. Dedanin grabbed a knife and struck two of them several times, the third managed to escape. He was later caught.

For the death of two robbers, a criminal case was opened against Dedanin for exceeding the limits of necessary defense. The story caused a great resonance, soon the prosecutor’s office canceled the decision to initiate a criminal case against Dedanin.

