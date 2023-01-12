Network “Vkusno – i dotka” and REO launched a waste sorting project

The Russian successor to McDonald’s, Vkusno-i Tochka, a fast-food restaurant chain, has thought about ways to handle waste and has begun printing calls for garbage sorting on packages. This is reported in their Telegram channel RIA News.

The restaurant chain started the project together with the Russian Environmental Operator (REO). The inscription with the operator’s logo and the call “Sort waste! They can be recycled! According to Retail.ru, the project was launched in Moscow and plans to expand to the whole country. The network planned to recycle cardboard, used cooking oil, coffee pomace and uniforms.

“Separately collected waste, cardboard packaging and cups will be sent for recycling. This work is being carried out as part of building a circular economy and creating a new model of behavior that is more environmentally friendly and conscious,” said Denis Butsaev, Director General of the REO.

Earlier, REO gave advice on handling garbage after feasts. During the New Year holidays, Russians were advised to abandon disposable tableware and properly dispose of waste. First of all, experts advised sorting waste.