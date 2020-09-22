Pilot whales, a cetacean in the delphinid family, have been trapped in the shallow waters of Macquarie Harbor. A rescue operation has been launched, but many animals have already died.

Ecological disaster in Tasmania. About 90 pilot whales, marine animals of the cetacean family, have died and 180 others are still stranded in a bay on this island in southern Australia, authorities announced on Tuesday (September 22nd). A difficult rescue operation has been launched

Scientists said two large groups of this species of toothed cetaceans from the delphinid family had washed up on sandbanks in Macquarie Harbor, a bay closed by a narrow pass on the wild and sparsely populated west coast. from Tasmania. Kris Carlyon, a government-employed biologist, said about “a third” animals had died Monday evening, and that saving the pilot whales still alive would be a “challenge” which could take several days, especially as approaching them necessarily involves using a boat.

Strandings of marine mammals are relatively frequent in Tasmania, but this is of particular concern given the large number of animals involved. About sixty people, including employees of neighboring aquaculture farms, are involved in this rescue operation which is complicated by cold, humidity and an irregular tidal regime.

Rescuers will need to select which animals to rescue, focusing on those that are most accessible, and those that appear healthier. When these cetaceans – deeply social animals – get back afloat, the other challenge will be to help the band avoid the sandbanks of Macquarie Harbor and return to the high seas. Scientists are unable to explain with this. certainty the reasons for these massive strandings. The group may have strayed in these stumbling waters, getting too close to shore to hunt, or they may have followed one or two animals that had stranded.