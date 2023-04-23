On tour in Tamaulipas, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardohighlighted the importance of maintaining firm the principles that govern the so-called Fourth Transformation of Public Life in Mexicothat is, do not steal, do not lie and do not betray the people.

“We are proudly part of the Fourth Transformation, because we conceive of a more egalitarian, democratic, free and just Mexico,” he noted on social networks.

The capital’s president was in Reynosa, and visited the Hidalgo bridge with Mayor Carlos Peña Ortiz, “where the homeland begins,” and where many Mexicans cross into McAllen, Texas.

Sheinbaum offered a Master Conference entitled “Government Policies at the Service of Citizenship” at the Reynosa Convention Center.

During his speech, Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted the importance of remembering the principles and causes that govern the Mexican Humanismsince the fight for a just and democratic Mexico is not about coming to power to come to power, nor about the end justifying the means.

The capital’s president emphasized that The objective of the governments of the Fourth Transformation is that the tax resource is returned to the majority and fight for the welfare of the people of Mexico.

The head of government stressed that Tamaulipas is part of Mexican Humanism with the arrival of the Transformation to the entity, and pointed out that before Américo Villarreal, many governments took the people’s money with a lot of authoritarianism. Therefore, he reiterated that the governments of the Fourth Transformation are not corrupt and, if they are, they are not of the Fourth Transformation.

In this sense, he recalled that as part of the concept “For the good of all, the poor first”, promoted by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, no sector of the population can be left behind in the development of the country.

He stressed that there cannot be a more humanist thought than to think that the women of the maquiladoras deserve everything, that the men and women of the countryside deserve everything, and that we all have the right to public health, decent work and a fair wage. In addition, she stressed that women have the right to have the same salary as men.

The mayoress of Mexico City invited the student and academic community to maintain the fight for free public education throughout the country, and shared actions that the capital’s government has promoted to ensure that education is accessible to all.

Among these actions are “Well-being for Girls and Boys, My Scholarship to Start”, which benefits one million 200 thousand preschool, primary and secondary students, and the creation of the Institute of Higher Studies “Rosario Castellanos” and the University of Health , with an enrollment of 40 thousand young people who were rejected from other universities.

In terms of connectivity, he highlighted that the capital already has 35,000 free internet points distributed in public spaces, making it the most connected city in the world.

In terms of mobility, he highlighted the creation of modern and sustainable infrastructure such as the Cablebús System, the Elevated Trolleybus, the modernization of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), and the renewal of Trolleybus units and the Passenger Transport Network ( RTP).