Tampico, Tamaulipas.- By instructions of Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya and in order to provide timely follow-up to the development of the Tropical Storm Albertothis Wednesday afternoon the session of the State Council of Civil Protectionchaired by the Secretary General of the Government, Héctor Joel Villegas González.

At the meeting, it was highlighted coordinated work of dependencies of the three levels of government to be attentive and take all precautions regarding the development of the Tropical Storm Albertoin order to guarantee the safety and integrity of the Tamaulipas.

The Secretary General of the Government was accompanied by the Secretary of State Hydraulic Resources, Raúl Quiroga Álvarez and by the State Coordinator of Civil Protection, Luis Gerardo González De la Fuente, as well as by commanders from the SEDENA, Navy, National Guard, State Guard and representatives of the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the National Water Commission.