In Taiwan’s presidential election, China already has a candidate

On January 13th, the people of Taiwan will go to the polls to choose who will preside over the country until 2028, and a neighbor is very interested in this dispute: China, which in recent years has stepped up military operations in the region and inflamed its rhetoric with the aim of annex the island.

Taiwan is an independent country, administered separately from China since 1949, when the nationalists, defeated by the communists in the Chinese civil war, took refuge on the island. However, Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province, which needs to be reincorporated before the end of the conflict turns one hundred years old, in 2049.

In the January election, the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, will not be able to run as she has already served two consecutive terms. During her tenure, she adopted a discourse of strong opposition to the Chinese threat, denouncing incursions into Taiwan’s airspace, attracting more military aid from the United States and placing the island’s autonomy as one of the most important issues in recent global geopolitics.

His candidate will be his current vice-president, William Lai, who promises to maintain this policy. However, the opposition has other plans and advocates rapprochement with Beijing.

China hoped that the opposition would unite in a single candidacy, to have a better chance against Lai, but this did not happen: the main opposition party, the Nationalist Party (KMT), and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) will each have their own candidate.

Another oppositionist, Terry Gou, founder of technology giant Foxconn, dropped out of the race last week.

The TPP, whose presidential candidate is Ko Wen-je, former mayor of the capital Taipei, said it intends to maintain better relations with China, as does the KMT, the second largest party in the Taiwanese Parliament.

During an economic development forum this Monday (27), the party’s presidential candidate, Hou Yu-ih, said he was opposed to “Taiwan independence”.

“We must reduce the risk of war and create a win-win situation,” Hou said. “Taiwan independence will only lead to war.”

The opposition preaches the need for “stabilization of regional and cross-strait peace”, in reference to the stretch of the South China Sea that separates Taiwan from China. His platform is the so-called “Three Ds”: deterrence, dialogue and de-escalation in relations with Beijing.

His running mate, Jaw Shaw-Kong, is even more explicit in his support for China: the son of Chinese parents, he has been described as “a fundamentalist for the unification” of the two countries, although he denies the label of supporter of the Chinese Communist Party ( PCC). “It’s simple, we just want peace,” he said.

Jaw has already stated that he does not believe China would invade Taiwan. “The Chinese people do not fight the Chinese people,” he said, making clear his point of view that the two countries are one, just administered separately.

Frustrated by not seeing a unified opposition in Taiwan, China will probably now bet its chips on the KMT, especially the party’s candidate for vice president, Lev Nachman, a political scientist at National Chengchi University, told Voice of America, a government-funded agency. from United States.

“Jaw will be someone Beijing will look at and say, ‘Now, we can endorse this ticket in earnest,’” he said.