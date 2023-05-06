Tabasco.- One women which was consuming alcoholapparently beat to death to his little son of only 2 years old because I was crying because… I had hunger.

the woman was arrestedWith other woman who was drinking with her and who supposedly is or was her partner, according to the newspaper Excelsior.

This tragedy occurred in the bethlehem colonyof the Macuspana Municipality, Tabasco.

Preliminary information indicates that the child’s mom and the other woman were consuming alcoholand at a certain moment the little one began to crywell I was hungry.

Instead of feeding it, presumably the mom got angry for her crying and started hitting him repeatedly and forcefully, until it stops unconscious on the floor.

Apparently neighbors they heard screams, first from the child being beaten and then from the mother asking for help, and They called the Municipal Police.

The agents arrived and saw the child lying down and apparently without vital signs, for which they asked paramedics.

Arriving lifeguards, they checked the child and confirmed their death. Apparently he even presented broken neck.

For this reason, the police officers immediately arrested the child’s mother and the female who accompanied him.