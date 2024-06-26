Khinshtein: in Syzran, people came to a public gathering because of beatings by Roma

Local residents in Syzran came out to a public gathering. About this in my Telegram– State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein wrote on the channel.

He wrote that the gathering took place due to the inaction of the police in relation to the illegal activities of Roma in the city.

“A few days ago in Syzran, a group of gypsies beat up a family. After the incident, both the police and the ambulance were called several times, but no one ever came to the calls… Law enforcement agencies became interested in the case only after wide publicity on social networks. What would have happened if this incident had not “surfaced” in the information field?” — the parliamentarian wrote.

Khinshtein called for “conducting an internal audit and finding out who, without a loud kick from the public, cannot lift his butt off the chair in order to start doing his job.”

Earlier, the authorities of the Samara region began checking the situation in the city. Acting Governor of the region Vyacheslav Fedorishchev promisedthat “those who threaten the safety of our residents will face the harshest punishment.”