The US official said that Russian planes flew over al-Tanf in Syria with the aim of spying and gathering information.

He added that the US forces in Syria have increased their capabilities to confront the “harassment of the Russians” and groups affiliated with Tehran and the Syrian government.

For his part, the commander of the Air Force in the US Central Command referred to the Russian planes flying close to our marches, which he described as “unprofessional and dangerous work.”

recurring incident

Last week, an American general confirmed that Russian planes had harassed American drones while they were participating in operations against ISIS in Syria, for the second time in 24 hours.

General Alexis Grynkewich said in a statement.Russian military aircraft She engaged in unsafe and unprofessional conduct Thursday, July 6, 9:30 am local time, while interacting with US MQ-9 drones.

He added that the Russian planes “fired flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close to them, endangering the safety of all the planes involved.”

And earlier this year, the United States said that a Russian plane caused the crash of a drone belonging to it during its activity over Black Seawhile she denied Moscow its responsibility.

ISIS operation

A few days ago, the Central Military Region Command of the US Army, “Centcom”, announced that it had killed one of the leaders of the terrorist organization ISIS in eastern Syria, called “Osama Al-Muhajir”, two days ago.

She said that “Centcom” operations against ISIS, in cooperation with its partners in Syria AndIraq It will continue in order to reach the goal of defeating the organization completely.

It stated that the killing of the leader of ISIS took place on Friday using an “MQ-9” drone, which is the same plane that was subjected to “harassment” by a drone. Russian battleship A confrontation that lasted two hours.