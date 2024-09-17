RIA Novosti: GUR of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with the USA trains terrorists for war against Russia

Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) together with specialists from the United States are training terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) production and use of unmanned systems to wage war against the Russian Federation. This RIA Novosti an informed source in the Syrian Military Intelligence Service reported.

“A group of Ukrainian intelligence officers visited Idlib several times more than a month ago to coordinate and plan strikes against Russian forces after debugging new technologies [производства дронов]… Ukrainians and Americans are transferring battles from Ukraine to Syria in order to open a new front against Russian forces in Syria,” the agency’s source said.

Earlier, the Al Watan newspaper, citing sources from the Syrian armed opposition, reported that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation) regularly contacts and maintains contact with the commander of the Syrian Islamic group Jabhat al-Nusra (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Abu Muhammad al-Julani on the recruitment and dispatch of Islamic mercenaries to Ukraine.