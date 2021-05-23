In the Syrian province of Idlib, militants of the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (banned in the Russian Federation), accompanied by White Helmets, brought six containers presumably containing chlorine. This was announced on Sunday, May 23, at the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR.

According to the head of the CPVS Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, the terrorists delivered containers with a poisonous substance to the area of ​​the Jisr-Esh-Shugur settlement, while they were accompanied by representatives of the White Helmets.

“According to available information, the militants are planning on the eve of the presidential elections in Syria to stage a chemical attack and its consequences in the form of victims and injuries among local residents for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian government forces in the use of chemical weapons against civilians,” Karpov said.

At the end of April, suspicious activity of the White Helmets was recorded in Syria. In addition, according to the Russian military, the militants are delivering toxic substances from the Tel Tun camp in the vicinity of Idlib.

The presidential elections in Syria will be held on May 26. Fifty-one candidates submitted applications for participation in the presidential race, but only those candidates who, according to the country’s constitution, will be supported by at least 35 deputies will be able to compete for the main post of the republic.

In March, it was reported that Syria would organize the presidential elections in such a way that every citizen of the country could vote, including those who remained in the territories not controlled by Damascus, or were forced to leave the SAR.

The last presidential elections in Syria were held in 2014 and ended with the victory of Bashar al-Assad (88.7%), who has ruled the country since 2000.