The Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that when a warehouse with ammunition and chlorine-containing substances, prepared by terrorists for provocation with chemical weapons, was blown up, four militants were killed in Idlib, among them citizens of the EU and North Africa. The incident took place on 11 October.

According to the Center, the extremists died of suffocation. The incident took place near the village of Maaret el-Ihuang.

The militants’ attempt to carry out a provocation with the use of toxic substances was reported the day before. Then it became known that the extremists were going to use chemical weapons against the civilian population in order to further blame the Syrian government troops for this.