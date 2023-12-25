The town hall of Bern studies one of the most controversial proposals of all time in the fight against drugs: promote a project for the controlled distribution of cocaine.

According to Reuters, the parliament of that city has supported the idea, despite the opposition that has been made from that local government in Switzerland.

(We recommend you read: Semi-submersible fell in the Pacific with more than 1,600 kilos of cocaine; this is known).

There are those who point out that The project would require changing national legislation, while others point out that it is a strategy that would be implemented in the fight against drug trafficking.

Among the arguments presented by the project proponents, the following stand out: failed attempts to prohibit drug use and the abolition of prison for carrying minimum doses.

Likewise, they take as an example the case of the state of Oregon, in the United States, where a minimum amount of cocaine can be loaded without having persecution from the authorities since 2021.

(We recommend you read: Colombian Navy seized 4.2 tons of drugs in Pacific waters heading to the US).

Parliamentarians from that European region point out that “the war on drugs has failed” and that it is necessary to look for new ideas.

“Control and legalization can do something better than mere repression“said Eva Chen, a member of the Alternative Left Party.

Thun, Canton of Bern, Switzerland

According to local media, The controlled sale of cocaine could help combat micro-trafficking and to prevent excessive consumption.

On the other hand, The Telegraph, a UK news portal, assures that SSwitzerland has one of the highest cocaine consumption in Europe.

The increase in recent years would have occurred because drug prices have been reduced and consumption is increasing.

(Also: How did Francisco Barbosa's Prosecutor's Office fare in the fight against drug trafficking?).

“We have a lot of cocaine in Switzerland at the moment, at the cheapest prices and highest quality we have ever seen,” said Frank Zobel, deputy director of Addiction Switzerland, a few weeks ago.

Experts suggest that The sale of cocaine could be similar to the model implemented with the sale of cannabis in several cities.



LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…