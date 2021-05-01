The authorities of the city of Basel (Switzerland) have found an effective way to combat beggars by inviting them to participate in an unusual deal, Basler Zeitung writes. RIA News…

Thus, the city authorities offer beggars in exchange for a written promise not to return to the country to receive a ticket to any European city. “They are signing a pledge not to return to Switzerland – at least for a specified length of time,” said Toprak Eruz, a spokesman for the local Department of Justice and Security.

It is noted that for violation of the agreement, beggars will face deportation.

In October last year, residents of the Swiss city of Geneva supported the introduction of a minimum wage (minimum wage) of 23 Swiss francs per hour. In terms of a 41-hour work week, this is 3.8 thousand Swiss francs, or 4.1 thousand US dollars. The new minimum wage will be the highest not only in Europe, but also in the world. It is more than three times that of the United States and more than twice that of the highest in the UK.