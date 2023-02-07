works

At 2,500 meters above sea level, the dam on Lake Muttsee, the longest in Switzerland and the highest in Europe, is now also the largest Alpine solar system in the country. About 5,000 double-sided photovoltaic panels were installed on the wall, for a total length of almost one kilometre. The AlpinSolar project of the energy company Axpo, in collaboration with Denner and IWB, is expected to produce up to 3.3 million kWh, thanks to its power of 2.2 MW, equal to the needs of around 700 households. All of this is also fully operational in winter, given that the plant in the Canton of Glarus is never obscured by fog, not even in the coldest months, when the snow increases its yield by reflecting the sun’s rays. The greatest yield is in fact expected for February-March and not in the middle of summer.



