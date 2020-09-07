Demonstration of a search and rescue drone near Zurich (Switzerland) on August 23, 2017 (FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)

Will drones made in Switzerland become as famous as watches? In any case, the sector mobilizes the same skills as the watch industry: a drone, like a watch, must be small, reliable, and must last a long time. Ideally, it should also be unbreakable. This is a bit like what Flyability offers, near Lausanne. His inspection drone, the size of a soccer ball, can sneak around: “We have drones that fly under glaciers to study the impacts of climate change, that go to functioning or decommissioned nuclear power plants like those of Fukushima or Chernobyl, that will inspect chimneys, enter mines: it’s in all these very dangerous and complex places that drones are going to find themselves in a few weeks.“

Switzerland remains a featherweight in the world of civilian drones, dominated by China. But the country has specialized in a niche market, that of technologically advanced drones. In, for example, land mapping for architects or the spreading of phytosanitary products.

The feeling of many manufacturers is that the pandemic is going to make their products more visible. That’s what Simon Johnson thinks. He is a member of the association which promotes drones in Switzerland: “For example, if you have to tell people who don’t respect distancing to go their separate ways, you can send a drone with a speaker. Or for spreading in the vines, if you do not want people to be exposed.“

Delivery drones are the most popular. Those from Rigitech carry Covid tests. Start-up boss David Rovira has even received orders from South Africa: “The epidemic has highlighted the need for logistics while limiting human interactions. Drones allow it.“

What was before just an innovation is now a need, it is necessary. David Rovira, CEO of the start-up Rigitech

Two obstacles still stand in the way of the drones: the legislation which must be harmonized between the countries, and the acceptance by the public of these newcomers in the airspace of cities and the countryside.