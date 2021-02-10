An operation in a cosmetic surgery clinic in Nice (illustration). (A. NOOR / BSIP)

It is a consequence of teleworking that no one had seen coming. However, it is a practice that is developing more and more since we spend more time behind our computer at home: cosmetic surgeries are on the increase. In Switzerland, doctors see teleworkers parade to reshape their faces, which have become too “cumbersome” at the time of repeated videoconferences.

“There is an increase of 30%, says Dr. Hervé Raspaldo, a specialist facial surgeon in Geneva. This affects all generations, all professions. We have people who work in finance, lawyers, doctors who keep making teleconferences and then there are all the people who are teleworking “.

Doing videoconferences all day long, in front of their computer screen, has become a rather unpleasant exercise for some teleworkers. A nose that we consider unsightly, cheekbones that fall a little too much, wrinkles that we would like to see disappear, fatigue and dark circles when it is necessary to juggle between children and videoconferences: some complexes are amplified.

The eye is drawn to its image. Even if we are at home, we try to put ourselves on our best profile, like when we look at ourselves in the mirror Doctor Hervé Raspaldo to franceinfo

Botulinum toxin, better known under the name of botox, is one of the most popular treatments for expression lines. There is also an increase in rhinoplasties for the nose. Facelifts and prophylaxis, which consists of changing the shape of your face to look like muses in magazines or on social networks are also in more demand.

Practices that mainly concern young people, even if they had not waited for confinement to turn to cosmetic surgery. “As I explain it to my son, we, when we were children, we had a photo on our birthday, one at Christmas and one of the football team when we played football, explains Doctor Hervé Raspaldo. We had three photos a year. For you, it’s three per second, so it multiplies the fact of wanting to change something or not to like yourself. “

But it’s not just the impact of screens that explains this boom in cosmetic surgery. Some take advantage of the obligation to wear a mask to hide the marks left by the operations in the days that follow. “It is convenient, testifies Marie, who works in finance in Geneva. During the recovery time you wear a mask, so you can’t see it anyway. Most of the time, you are at home, so the aftermath is much easier to manage. “

The young woman, like several of her colleagues, took advantage of the confinement to advance certain cosmetic operations. Even if it is particularly visible there, the phenomenon is not new in Switzerland. A few years ago, the country ranked first among those where the scalpel is used the most in proportion of the population, ahead of Brazil.