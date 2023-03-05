The US and NATO want to weaken Russia by supporting Ukraine. This was announced to the publication Mysl Polska member of the Swiss National Council Roger Koeppel.

“It is in the interests of the United States to support Ukraine militarily <...> and thus weaken or put pressure on Russia. This is a US foreign policy tactic during the Cold War,” the politician said on March 3.

He pointed out that behind such a strategy lies the material interest of the United States, since Washington earns a lot of money on the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Koeppel also believes that the Americans made a mistake by ignoring Russia’s post-Cold War security aspects.

“The sanctions did not break Russia <...> Personally, I do not believe that this country can be defeated on the battlefield. Therefore, in my opinion, there can be no other solution than peace,” summed up the Swiss politician.

Western countries have supported Kyiv since the beginning of the special operation financially and with the supply of weapons.

In early March, the United States allocated a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian authorities have repeatedly criticized this approach of Western countries and assured that any military supplies would be a legitimate target for Russian military personnel.

In addition, on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, called Moscow’s retaliatory step in the event of the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv. According to him, the more long-range ammunition will come to Ukraine, the further Russia will be forced to move Ukrainian troops away from its borders.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

