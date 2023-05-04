Switzerland explained the requirement for refugees from Ukraine to sell cars with the issuance of benefits

The requirement for refugees from Ukraine in Switzerland to sell their personal cars to receive benefits was explained by more stringent requirements for other recipients of state assistance. About it writes Neue Zürcher Zeitung with reference to the words of the head of the department (ministry) of justice and the country’s police, Elisabeth Bohm-Schneider.

Many needy households have to disclose and apply for the smallest expenses, the official said. “Such people have a hard time when they see that others receive social assistance and at the same time can drive around by car,” Bohm-Schneider said, urging not to oppose some poor people to others.

At the same time, the head of the Department of Justice also drew attention to the fact that the decision on the need to sell a car should be made at the cantonal level individually. “What is clear is that there is no universal solution. It must be carefully analyzed for each individual case,” the official concluded.

In March, refugees from Ukraine who have been living in Switzerland for more than a year and receiving social benefits were ordered to sell their cars if their price exceeds a limit set by the cantonal authorities. Thus, the canton of Lucerne ordered Ukrainian refugees to sell cars, the cost of which exceeds the allowance per person and per family of four thousand and 10 thousand Swiss francs (about 4.3 thousand and 11 thousand dollars), respectively. Thereafter, benefits will be terminated for a period depending on the proceeds from the sale.