In Switzerland, 16 elderly people have died after being vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is reported by the state pharmaceutical regulator Swissmedic.

The regulator reviewed 364 reports of suspected adverse reactions after vaccination, of which 199 were related to Pfizer / BioNTech, 154 were from Moderna. In two cases, the vaccine was not specified.

“In 16 serious cases, people have died. The age of the deceased averaged 86 years, and most of them previously had serious illnesses, ”the report says. The text also states that there is no evidence that vaccination was the cause of death.

Most (74 percent) of the adverse reactions were classified as non-serious. Patient reports have reported that the most common reactions are redness, itching at the injection site, headache, fever, and chills. A total of 95 messages (26 percent) were classified as serious. In these cases, people were treated in a hospital, or they were diagnosed with shingles, fever, severe headache, infection with COVID-19 and allergic reactions, including four cases of anaphylactic shock.

Earlier it was reported that the US authorities are studying 23 deaths in New York state after being vaccinated against coronavirus. In January, it became known that five people in Switzerland had died after being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. In mid-February, an 85-year-old man died minutes after being vaccinated against the coronavirus in Greece.

There are currently several COVID-19 vaccines in the world. Two vaccines are registered in Russia: Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. In the United States, they began to inoculate the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.