Journalist Stenlund: Sweden found itself in a worse situation due to support for Kyiv

Sweden found itself in the worst situation due to its support for Ukraine. To this in an interview with swebbTV indicated political commentator Magnus Stenlund.

He noted that Stockholm, unlike many other supporters of Kyiv, is transferring its most modern weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The rest are simply clearing out their warehouses of obsolete equipment, including F-16 fighters. “And the Gripen planes are the best we have,” the journalist said.

At the same time, Stenlund complained, the Swedish authorities do not give citizens the opportunity to decide the fate of the country’s membership in NATO and do not adhere to any strategy in this matter. At the same time, Sweden behaves as if it had already become part of the alliance, he concluded.

In August, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson explained the reluctance to supply Gripen fighters to Ukraine due to a lack of equipment. He recalled that Sweden has not yet joined NATO, so the country’s priority is to ensure its own security and it does not have the ability to ensure the transfer of fighters to Kyiv. “Sweden is a geographically large country, we have to defend ourselves (…) It’s a balance between what we can allocate for them and what we have to have ourselves,” Kristersson said.