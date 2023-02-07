Swedish Foreign Minister Billstrom: the country hopes to become a member of NATO before the July summit of the alliance

Sweden hopes to become a NATO member before the alliance’s July summit. The desired dates for the country’s entry into the organization were announced by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom in interview ERR portal.

We are talking about a meeting to be held on July 11-12 in Vilnius. “Our eyes, of course, are fixed on the Vilnius NATO summit. Elections will be held in Ankara before that,” the minister said.

Billstrom added that the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO has become the subject of Turkey’s domestic policy, and urged to take this fact into account. “We will contribute to the memorandum and remain committed to our desire to become a member of NATO,” the Foreign Minister said.

In July 2022, NATO member countries signed the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland. These states will become part of the alliance after all NATO member countries ratify the accession protocols.

To date, the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance has not been ratified by Hungary and Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara will refuse to join Sweden in NATO after the action to burn the Koran took place in Stockholm.