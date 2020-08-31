The metro in Stockholm (Sweden), August 21, 2020, the week of the start of the school year. (JESSICA GOW / TT NEWS AGENCY / MAXPPP)

While young French people are back in their classroom on Tuesday, September 1, it has been two weeks since the start of the school year in Sweden, almost normally. The Nordic kingdom had already distinguished itself at the start of the coronavirus epidemic by choosing not to confine its population and by closing only its high schools and universities. And in Sweden, whether on the street or at school, the mask is absolutely not compulsory, or even recommended.

Example at the Stockholm International School, which has 650 students, from primary to 12th grade. Everyone here keeps their distance as much as they can. We wash our hands frequently, the canteen hours have been adjusted, but no mask on the horizon. And that does not panic at all the director, Karin Henrekso: “If a student arrives with a mask – we have two or three for the whole school – it’s OK. What if a teacher wants to wear a mask – nobody does – this is also OK. The city of Stockholm only recommends keeping the distance between us. ” And that is an exercise in which the Swedes are rather good.

The start of the school year is therefore completely normal for schools and colleges: these establishments have never even closed. Where things have changed is in high school. High school and college students had all switched to distance education in March because they use public transport a lot. Today, they have returned, however with some constraints as stated by Karin Henrekso: “The city recommended reducing the number of high school students present by 20%. So decided to spend some classes every other week in distance education.”

Education in Sweden is very decentralized and it is each high school that is organized. A proportion of distance lessons is recommended, but face-to-face teaching should be the rule.

Sweden has been very affected by the coronavirus, the death rate there is even higher than that of France. And yet public policies are very different there. Regarding schools, Sweden has always claimed that they were not the main vector of the epidemic. And this seems to be confirmed by studies which show that teachers are not more infected than the rest of the population. Regarding the epidemic in general, there is also a different approach. In France we are worried every day about the increase in the number of contaminations. In Sweden, we are more interested in the number of deaths, in hospital admissions, and we see that for the moment, on that side, the figures are very low, and have been for several weeks.