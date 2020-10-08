In the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SUSHANT Singh Rajput), in the drug case, on Wednesday i.e. Wednesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty is relieved. Yesterday, in the hearing of Sushant’s case, the Bombay High Court released Riya Chakraborty on bail. After the release of Riya, Bollywood people are giving their feedback on this. Now in such a situation, Shekhar Suman has also given his response in this regard.

Rhea gets bail out of https://t.co/44sNbQDuH8 contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report.Miranda n Dipesh granted https://t.co/fdP1nA0bGn second forensic team to be formed.THE END.

Let’s go home – Shekhar Suman (@ shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Let us tell you that recently Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman has shared a post on his social media account, protesting about Riya’s bail, which is becoming quite viral. Shekhar Suman has written on Twitter- ‘Riya got bail. The reports of CBI and Aiims are saying the same thing. Dipesh and Miranda have also got bail. All finished, shall we go home? ‘ Sheikh’s anger did not end here, after this tweet, Shekhar Suman made many more tweets, in one of which he wrote – ‘I am very disappointed and angry but never mind. God is above all of us, now left everything to him. Magic also happens in the world.

I’m hugely disappointed..angry n despaired but never mind There is a God above.We will all leave ev thing to him now.Miracles do happen. – Shekhar Suman (@ shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Let us tell you that since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Suman is continuously demanding justice in his case. Shekhar’s name is also included among those who were demanding a CBI inquiry in this case. Shekhar has been in discussion for his post on social media many times regarding Sushant’s case.