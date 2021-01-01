In Surgut, five people were hospitalized after an accident involving a driver dressed as Santa Claus, reports REN TV…

The incident took place on the evening of December 31. According to preliminary data, the driver, disguised as Santa Claus, passed the intersection and when turning left did not take into account the oncoming traffic. As a result, another car crashed into his car.

Local media reported that several victims of the accident, including a driver dressed as a fairy-tale character, are in critical condition in intensive care. There is a child among those hospitalized.

The day before, an accident occurred in the Tver region, in which the chairman of the regional Duma of the Yaroslavl region, Alexei Konstantinov, died. The UK began investigating the circumstances of this incident.