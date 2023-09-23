President of the United States goes to the State after invitation from the automotive sector union

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will travel to Michigan, a state in the Midwest of the USA, next Tuesday (September 26, 2023) to support the strike of workers in the automotive sector, organized by the union UAW (United Auto Workers). The visit will take place 1 day before former US President Donald Trump’s visit to the State.

“On Tuesday I will head to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of the UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create.”wrote Biden on your profile on X (ex-Twitter).

The US president goes to Michigan after the president of UAWShawn Fain, made the invitation publicly.

“It’s time for a win-win deal that keeps the North American auto industry thriving with good-paying jobs.”, stated Biden.

According to Reutersthe last American president who publicly supported striking unions was Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), who ruled the United States from 1901 to 1909.

Trump will also speak to auto workers. It will be in Detroit, the largest city in the state of Michigan. Unlike Biden, the Republican has not said whether he will visit the picket lines.

The category, however, does not appear to be in favor of the Republican. UAW President Shawn Fain said the union fights “against the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers”.