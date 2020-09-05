Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR towards Riya Chakraborty in Patna in July. He accused Riya of cash manipulation. After this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the cash laundering angle and Riya was additionally questioned about this. In response to the most recent studies, ED has not discovered proof of any suspicious transaction from Sushant’s checking account. Actor Taapsee has are available in assist of Pannu Riya and mentioned that not each girl who’s in a relationship with a profitable individual is behind cash.

Taapsee Pannu did this tweet

Taapsee Pannu wrote on her Twitter deal with, ‘Each girl in a relationship with a person extra profitable than her isn’t a gold digger. The remainder of the reality and investigative companies are doing their work. One step ought to be taken at a time. ‘

Taapsee Pannu’s tweet

Tapasi has are available in assist of Riya earlier too

Earlier on a media trial towards Riya Chakraborty, Taapsee Pannu mentioned, ‘I didn’t know Sushant at private degree nor did I do know Riya. Sure, however it’s positively identified that one mustn’t convict somebody till his guilt is proved. You aren’t above the legislation. Think about the legislation. ‘

Aside from ED, NCB can also be investigating in Sushant case

Along with the ED, the Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB) is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCB on Friday arrested Rua Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s home supervisor Samuel Miranda. These despatched to judicial custody for 4 days by the court docket. Riya has additionally been summoned by the NCB after the arrest of each. Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy DG of NCB’s south-west space in Mumbai, mentioned, “At this time we’ve got obtained police custody remand of two extra individuals, thus 4 individuals have joined our custody remand within the case.” We’re asking him (Riya Chakraborty) to hitch the investigation. ‘ Shovik has reportedly instructed NCB that Riya was allegedly shopping for medication for Sushant.