Dubai Municipality confirmed, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that it has employed approximately 150 young citizens from various engineering and scientific specializations within its human cadres, in support of the Emiratization policy and promotion of the future vision of the Emirate of Dubai, within the framework of its keenness to attract the best talent. national.
