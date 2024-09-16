Suicide is the result of suffering, psychological pressure and depression that many people live in silence.

September is International Suicide Prevention Month, with calls to stand with people at risk and save their lives.

In this context, human development and life skills expert Iman Hassan said:

Those who reach the stage of suicide do not ask for help from anyone.

If I feel that someone is thinking about suicide and I ask him frankly about this desire, I will help him get out of his isolation, which is what the person suffers from most in this case.

All symptoms such as excessive or insufficient sleep, eating, and withdrawal from social activities should be monitored.

The psychiatrist is the first supporter in treatment to overcome the danger stage.

Whoever comes out of this experience in a healthy way will advance in his life.

We help people by training them to manage and release emotions, create meaningful relationships, self-care skills, and discover their passion for life.

For her part, psychologist and head of EMBRACE Association Mia Atwi said: