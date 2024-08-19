Caught up in talks for a peace that has yet to materialize, the Sudanese have endured more than 12 months of violent conflict since clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. [paramilitares]in what is the largest displacement and protection emergency globally.

Approximately Eight million people are internally displaced in Sudanand 24.8 million are in need of humanitarian support and protection. Violence and abuse have caused extensive damage to homes and critical infrastructure such as water and health systems, the collapse of banking and financial services, frequent power outages and disruptions to telecommunications services. Sudan faces a protection crisis for women and children. Three million children have been displaced, mostly girls, the highest number in the world.

The impact of the conflict in Sudan is urban. Cities have become ports for “reverse” population movements, transforming into areas hosting displaced people. This sudden influx is putting significant pressure on urban basic services infrastructure, which is strained far beyond its capacity. Water, electricity, sanitation and solid waste management, which were already scarce before the conflict, are overwhelmed and virtually inaccessible. And overstretched urban capacity is a source of emerging tensions between host communities and internally displaced people, manifesting in abusive practices related to access to basic services, exacerbating protection problems in these cities.

In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, women have emerged as powerful agents of change. Their resilience, leadership and collective efforts play a crucial role in the humanitarian response, especially in the response to the urban crisis. This participation of women at the local level reflects the rise of women’s activism in recent decades. During the 2019 revolution, which led to the overthrow of dictator Omar Hassan al Bashir, Sudanese women played a crucial role. Despite political obstacles, they actively participated in protests and advocated for change; both the 2019 Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Document specifically addressed women’s rights, peace and security, something previously unthinkable.

In response to the current conflict, more than 49 women-led groups have formed the Peace Platform for Sudan and together with networks such as Women Against War and Mothers of Sudan, they document the violations and monitor the situation.

A campaign promoted by women, called Together Against Rapecreated to demand social and legal justice for victims and improve the social and legal conditions of survivors, is yet another example of how women are leading the response to one of the most widespread and impunity-ridden weapons of war: sexual violence. From December to March 2024, 245 cases had already been documented, a figure that continues to rise rapidly.

And according to UN Women, Community organizations and neighborhood networks, which distribute almost a third of humanitarian aid, are led by women (27%) and by women together with young people (27%). It is they who pay attention to the specific needs of Sudanese women, which local groups led by men seem to neglect, such as the distribution of menstrual products and the needs of people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as the provision of reproductive health services, although humanitarian reports warn that thousands of pregnant women need these services.

These networks of neighbours emphasise empathy, care and mutual aid. They not only share and distribute food, but also look after children, with the vast majority of schools closed. They foster a sense of belonging and sisterhood, while empowering each other by sharing knowledge, defending women’s rights and challenging gender norms, once again in the most difficult of circumstances. Their role is not always visible, but it is a lifeline for millions of people.

Wala Bashari She is an architect and urban planner for the UN Habitat programme in Sudan. More information in the publication The role of women-led networks in responding to urban crises in Sudan, published by Alliance for Solidarity-ActionAid.

