Strasbourg (Rhine), correspondence.

” NOT e are extremely privileged, which is why we want to use this strength to talk about all those who are in difficulty ”, explains Aurore, one of the leaders of the movement known as “Essential openings”. Although they continue to follow their training almost normally since the start of the epidemic, the students of the École supérieure d’art dramatique occupy the National Theater of Strasbourg (TNS). An initiative taken in association with the Parisian occupation of the Odéon, even if the TNS students prefer to talk about “Dwelling”.

“We are not trying to establish bad relations with the TNS, of which we ourselves are part”, explains a student on the occasion of the first forum, Tuesday, on the esplanade of the theater in front of a hundred people – students, artists, spectators… The students demand the reopening of the places of culture in the respect of the sanitary instructions, the extension of “The white year” for intermittent workers and its extension to all precarious workers. They are also asking for emergency measures in the face of the financial and psychological precariousness of students and the outright withdrawal of the unemployment insurance reform. “We support you phew! “ exclaims Anna, from the Pontonniers high school, assuring that several high schools in the city center of Strasbourg will engage in the same process.

A student from the Haute École des arts du Rhin accuses “The productivist logic” which reigns in art schools to the detriment of any form of sociability, a trend which, according to him, has accelerated with the epidemic. A union representative of musicians from Bas-Rhin explains the pressure on funding and announces “Global restriction projects on all cultural fronts”.

Under a banner hung on the facade of the TNS, proclaiming “Culture sacrificed, generation in danger”, Carla, a student of the School of dramatic art, denounces “This government which does not consider us as soon as the benefit is no longer there”. About thirty artists, some associated with TNS, provided support to the students. Among them, the actors Laurent Poitrenaux, Valérie Dréville, Nicolas Bouchaud and Thalia Otmanetelba, the directors Éric Lacascade, Jean-François Sivadier, Mathieu Bauer and Christine Letailleur, and authors like Penda Diouf, Pascal Rambert, Laurent Cazenave and Édouard Louis …