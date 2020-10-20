It is a voluminous object which has made its return to the Strasbourg astronomical observatory. Freshly restored, the Coronelli globe which belongs to the institute has just been repatriated and it is more sumptuous than ever. Offered in 1697 to Louis XIV, this globe by Coronelli (there are two of them) represents a representation of the sky, as it was imagined at the time of the Sun King. Curiosity: projections allow to superimpose two visions of the sky.

“What we are trying to show to the public is the correspondence between this sky represented, imagined, of the 17th century, and the sky of today as we can manipulate it with the tools that we are developing at the level of the Strasbourg astronomical observatory “, says Pierre-Alain Duc, the director of the observatory.

Two tours a day of the globe are organized during the All Saints holidays by the Strasbourg astronomical observatory.