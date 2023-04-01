Finland’s membership in NATO “will not be complete” until Sweden becomes a member of the alliance. This was announced on April 1 by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The minister noted that Sweden is happy for Finland, saying that its admission to NATO is “an important step forward for our brotherly country.”

“Membership will strengthen the security of both Finland and Sweden. But, as Finland noted, their membership will not be complete until Sweden becomes a member,” he said. statement head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Billström added that now the Swedish government will work tirelessly to also become a member of the alliance, as this is Sweden’s goal and should happen before the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11, 2023.

Earlier, on March 27, it became known that the Hungarian parliament approved Finland’s entry into NATO. 117 deputies were in favor of approval, 40 more opposed, and 18 others abstained.

On March 31, the Hungarian Ambassador to the United States, Szabolcs Takács, handed over to the American authorities the instrument of ratification on Finland’s accession to NATO. He gave the original document to Cami Whitmer, Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State.

Finland and Sweden in May 2022 jointly applied to join the North Atlantic Alliance. Its ratification was delayed only by two countries out of 30 – Türkiye and Hungary. At the same time, Budapest and Ankara announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one.

On March 26, political adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister Balazs Orban said that Hungary could not yet approve Sweden’s NATO membership due to its interference in the country’s internal affairs. Orbán indicated that the Swedes must convince the Hungarian deputies that this situation will not become a problem in the future and will not worsen with the admission of the kingdom into the alliance.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on March 16 announced the Kremlin’s regret over the movement of Finland and Sweden to NATO.