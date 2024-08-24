It’s called “X-34 Landspeeder” and it does exactly what it says, which is to introduce the famous Star Wars vehicle piloted by Luke Skywalker to Starfield. The mod essentially transforms the REV-8, the game’s official vehicle, into a highly detailed version of the Landspeeder. To use it after installing it, simply purchase the vanilla REV-8 at any starport.

As you may know, Ground vehicles have recently been introduced in Starfield to explore planets faster. Needless to say, the first mods that changed the system introduced some vehicles from the Star Wars series . In particular, one mod created by modder radiclown has attracted the attention of fans of the Skywalker Galaxy.

We are just at the beginning

The choice to introduce the X-34 Landspeeder in Starfield makes a lot of sense. In addition to being roughly the size of the REV-8, the X-34 Landspeeder is one of the most iconic vehicles in the entire Star Wars saga, so it immediately created a lot of interest.

Another image of the Landspeeder in Starfield

On social media, many were amazed at the speed with which the mod was created, also because the vehicle is really detailed. However, radiclown said that the work is not yet perfect and that he will improve it in the coming weeks, fixing the collisions and adding a variant without the mounted cannon.

Of course that of radiclown, which you can Download from Nexus Modsis not the only mod for the Starfield vehicle. For example, it is already possible to install a replica of the NASA’s Lunar Roveror one of the Warthog from the Halo series.

For the rest we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series X and S. You can also play it via Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service. It will also soon receive its first expansion, Shattered Space, which will add a long questline to the game.