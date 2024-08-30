In a post on Reddit, a player showed that it is possible to “launch” the Stromtroopers who are flying a speeder and shooting at them, so that they lose control and end up thrown off.

Star Wars Outlaws It’s an open-world action game, and that means one thing: you need a means to move quickly from one place to another. Even the opponents, like the Stormtroopers they have their own speeders of course, but fans were quick to remember that the Empire’s soldiers they don’t have seat belts and it is possible to exploit this.

The Star Wars Stormtrooper Video

By shooting the speeder it slows down and seeing that the Stormtrooper is not fixedends up flying through the air and obviously dying. Below you can see two different clips in which a player shows the “strategy” in action.

Some players, while finding everything funthey say it would be nice to see a little more dynamism in this type of event. The speeder could lose stability and crash, instead of simply getting stuck on the first object it hits. The Stormtropper’s animation could also be more polished, as it activates a generic “ragdoll”.

Remember that Star Wars Outlaws is available from today, August 30thfor all buyers, but those who bought the early access version started playing it three days early. Too bad PS5 owners will have to delete their save if they started without the latest update.