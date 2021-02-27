Two unknown persons extinguished the Eternal Flame in St. Petersburg with snow, a criminal case was initiated, transfers RIA News.

Eyewitnesses on the night of February 26 told the police that the fire at the memorial on the Champ de Mars is not burning, and there is a strong smell of gas around.

Employees of a specialized enterprise quickly restored the burning of the Eternal Flame. Law enforcers are searching for vandals.

In Orenburg, the police opened an administrative case against a local resident, who did not stop her children from throwing snow at the Eternal Flame. In early February, teenagers disrupted the burning of a memorial fire at the St. Petersburg memorial to the Unknown Soldier.

Earlier, another criminal case was opened against the malefactors who extinguished the Eternal Flame in St. Petersburg.